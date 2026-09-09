BAGUIO CITY -- Cooler weather has begun settling over the City of Pines as the “ber” months arrive, with temperatures dropping to 16 C on Wednesday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration recorded the day’s lowest temperature at 5 a.m. on 9 September. The maximum temperature was forecast at 21 C.
PAGASA said Baguio would experience cloudy skies, strong winds and a moderate chance of rain showers.
Residents and visitors were advised to bring rain gear and exercise caution when traveling.
Baguio and nearby areas of Benguet were also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday, with potentially higher amounts over mountainous and elevated communities.
Temperatures in Baguio generally begin declining as the rainy season winds down, with the coldest weather usually experienced from November to February.