Abdullah Macapaar, more popularly known as Kumander Bravo, said he has already informed the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the military operating in the two Lanao provinces. "The police and military are now off-limits to MILF areas," Macapaar said in a radio interview.

He stated that the restriction is an offshoot of the 2 September incident when a 28-vehicle convoy bound for Camp Bilal in Munai town was intercepted and turned back at a joint police and army checkpoint in Barangay Libertad, Kolambugan, on Wednesday morning due to a reported lack of coordination.

Macapaar maintained that the troop movement was fully coordinated with the military and police, allowing them to pass several checkpoints while traveling to their camp in Munai town to attend a monthly conference. He added that under the peace agreement, MILF members are allowed to carry weapons when entering their camps, and noted that the gun ban imposed for the 14 September BARMM elections does not apply to Lanao del Norte since it is not part of the autonomous region.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Raul Escat, battalion commander, said the deployment is in coordination with higher headquarters, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.

"MAKASAG Battalion remains committed to helping ensure a safe, peaceful, orderly, and credible electoral process for the people of BARMM," Escat said.

Mobilized from its base in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat, as the elections draw near, personnel were reminded to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, impartiality, and non-partisanship, while strictly adhering to the Constitution, existing laws, and the mandate of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The battalion recognized that election security extends beyond maintaining peace and order to protecting the people's right to exercise their democratic choice freely, safely, and without fear, intimidation, or undue influence. Through strengthened inter-agency coordination, community engagement, and a responsible security presence, the unit stands ready to partner with local agencies and communities to create a safe environment for the parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) clarified on Tuesday that any unilateral declaration placing MILF communities as "off-limits" to government security forces is contrary to the legal mandate of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

WestMinCom Acting Commander Maj. Gen. Jose Vladimiro R. Cagara stated that the Command continues to respect the Guidelines for Mutual Understanding between the government and the MILF, including arrangements for activities and movements in areas where MILF forces and communities are present.

However, WestMinCom emphasized that these guidelines explicitly stipulate the free movement and deployment of COMELEC personnel, election equipment, documents, voters, and AFP and PNP election security personnel to and from polling centers within MILF communities.

The Command stated that concerns regarding government troop movements should be directed to existing coordination mechanisms to avoid misunderstandings that could affect the peace process. It assured that proper coordination will be maintained during security operations to prevent unnecessary alarm or tension among MILF members and civilians, remaining aligned with the peace process during election security operations.