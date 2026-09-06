According to the security forces, reports indicated that around half of those in the convoy were wearing uniforms and carrying firearms. The group was also unable to present proof of prior coordination for its movement through the area.

Authorities emphasized that their primary concern was the safety and security of everyone involved, while recognizing the ongoing peace process and existing peace mechanisms.

The AFP and PNP urged concerned parties to coordinate with the proper authorities, particularly before organizing movements involving large convoys.

“Open and timely coordination can help prevent misunderstandings, address concerns peacefully, and ensure the safety and security of our communities,” the joint statement said.

The situation was eventually resolved peacefully and professionally, with security forces facilitating the convoy’s safe return to Picong, Lanao del Sur.

The 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office said they would continue working with local government units, peace partners and other stakeholders to promote peace, security and stability in Lanao del Norte.