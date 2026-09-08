The statement is in response to a declaration by an MILF commander declaring communities in two Lanao provinces off-limits to the military and police. This followed an incident where a 28-vehicle convoy bound for Camp Bilal in Munai town was intercepted and turned back at a joint police and military checkpoint due to an alleged lack of coordination with local and military officials.

Abdullah Macapaar, more popularly known as Kumander Bravo, said he has already informed the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and the military operating in the two Lanao provinces. “The police and military are now off-limits to MILF areas,” Macapaar said in a radio interview.

He said the restriction is an offshoot of the Sept. 2 incident, when a convoy of the 131st Base Command was stopped at Barangay Libertad, Kolambugan, and intercepted at a joint police and army checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

Macapaar maintained that the movement was fully coordinated with the military and police, which allowed them to pass several checkpoints en route to their camp in Munai town for a monthly conference. He added that under the peace agreement, MILF members are allowed to carry weapons when traveling to their camps.

He also argued that the gun ban imposed for the upcoming elections does not apply to MILF forces, noting that Lanao del Norte is not part of the autonomous region.

However, WestMinCom emphasized that the existing guidelines explicitly stipulate the free movement and deployment of Commission on Elections (COMELEC) personnel, election equipment, voters, and AFP/PNP security personnel to and from polling centers within MILF communities.

The Command stated that concerns regarding the movement and activities of security forces should be directed to existing coordination mechanisms to avoid misunderstandings that could affect the peace process.

Furthermore, the Command assured that proper coordination will be maintained during security operations, and steps will be taken to prevent actions that may cause unnecessary alarm or tension among MILF members and civilians.