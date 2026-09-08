"The Command continues to coordinate closely with the MILF and other concerned stakeholders to address issues arising from the movement and activities of government security forces, particularly in the context of election security," he said.

The statement said that the WestMinCom respects the existing Guidelines for MutualUnderstanding between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the MILF, including the arrangements governing activities and movements in areas where MILF forces and communities are present.

"Concerns arising from such activities should continue to be addressed through the established coordination mechanisms to prevent misunderstandings from affecting the gains of the peace process,"

Cagara specified Paragraph IV(C) of the Guidelines for Mutual Understanding that provides for the unhindered movement and deployment of COMELEC personnel, election equipment and documents, voters, and AFP/ PNP election security personnel deputized by the COMELEC to and from polling centers situated within MILF communities.

"WestMinCom will continue to observe proper coordination inthe conduct of security operations in these areas. At the same time, the Command remains mindful of the need to avoid actions that may cause unnecessary apprehension or tension among MILF members and civilian communities," he added.

He furthered that this is consistent with the above-cited guidelines, which call for coordination of AFP/ PNP election security deployments to prevent unnecessary alarm or apprehension that could jeopardize the peace process.

"The Command remains committed to carrying out its mandate while ensuring that security operations are conducted in a manner consistent with the peace process and established coordination mechanisms."

The said statement came when MILF Commander Abdullah Macapaar of Northeastern Mindanao on Sunday declared MILF communities in two Lanao provinces are off-limits to the military and police.

Macapaar's statement came after a 28-vehicle convoy bound for Camp Bilal in Munai town was intercepted and turned back by a joint police and military checkpoint due to a lack of coordination with local and military officials.

Macapaar, more popularly known as Kumander Bravo, said he has already informed the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), as well as the military and police operating in the two Lanao provinces.