A medical certificate attached to an urgent manifestation for hospital confinement filed by Romualdez’s camp showed that he was admitted on 7 September, the same day the warrant was issued.

The Leyte lawmaker was diagnosed with hypertension, hyperthyroidism, diabetes and dyslipidemia. An MRI examination report indicated that he was admitted after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Romualdez was accompanied by members of his immediate family and legal counsel while in confinement.

“We don’t know the orders of the court, we will just guard him, and of course, since he’s under medical care, there should be limits to visitors,” Guiagui said.

Romualdez completed booking procedures, including fingerprinting and the taking of photographs, which were submitted to the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday, 8 September.

Co-accused still at large

Guiagui said authorities are also searching for the other respondents in the plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, Romualdez staff member Jocelyn Sereño and money-changing company president Felicito Cristobal Guevarra were also charged.

Co is reportedly overseas, while Guiagui said Sereño and Guevarra remain in the country but were not found at the addresses listed in the case records.

“It’s always challenging when there’s a warrant because you need to find them to serve the warrant,” Guiagui said.