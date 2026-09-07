The court stressed, however, that the warrants do not amount to a finding of guilt.

“The issuance of a warrant does not constitute a determination of guilt,” the Sandiganbayan said, adding that all accused remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in a full trial.

“The Court reiterates that the proceedings are governed solely by the Constitution, the applicable laws, the Rules of Court, and the evidence properly presented before it,” the statement read.

The Third Division also called on officers of the court to uphold the integrity of the judicial process and ensure compliance with lawful court orders.

“The Court enjoins all parties to cooperate to ensure that the proceedings are conducted speedily, fairly, orderly, and with full respect to the rule of law,” it said.

Aside from the arrest warrants, the court also issued hold departure orders against all respondents, including Romualdez staff member Jocelyn Sereño and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of a money-changing company.

A physical copy of the warrant was formally turned over to officials of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.