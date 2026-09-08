Also named in the complaints were a talent manager identified by the NBI as alias Ken and four lawyers from the Rondain & Mendiola Law Firm: Ruy Rondain, Orlando Mendiola, Patrick Criaga and Josemilio Manuel Apostol.

Matibag said the NBI is preparing a letter to the DOJ requesting the issuance of an ILBO.

“We will write to the DOJ, with the attention of the Bureau of Immigration. I have already had the letter prepared; just waiting for the signature,” Matibag said.

He said the letter is expected to be sent this week.

An ILBO allows immigration authorities to monitor the travel of a subject. Unlike a hold departure order, it does not prevent a person from leaving the country and does not require a court order.

Matibag and the Bureau of Immigration earlier confirmed that Leviste and his mother, Sen. Loren Legarda, left the country on separate flights on 2 August.

The NBI began investigating the alleged honey trap operation following the arrest of alias Ken on 28 July in connection with a human trafficking case.

Alias Ken allegedly told investigators that he met Paras and the lawyers at a restaurant in July to discuss a supposed “character assassination” plot against Recto.

Under the alleged scheme, four female talents would issue fabricated statements claiming that Recto forced them to use illegal drugs and have sex with him.

Alias Ken also alleged that the lawyers, who supposedly introduced themselves as representatives of Leviste, were tasked with preparing the “script” or fabricated statements targeting Recto.