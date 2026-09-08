Before his assignment in Eastern Visayas, Cardiño served as regional director of the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region.

During his stint of less than four months in the region, PRO-NIR reported the seizure of more than P228 million worth of illegal drugs and smuggled cigarettes.

Last week, Cardiño relieved seven police commissioned officers, including the Negros Oriental police director, under the PNP’s one-strike policy against illegal gambling.

Under his leadership, PRO-NIR also received the Gold Eagle Award for its compliant status under the Performance Governance System.

The award is given to police offices that demonstrate strong organizational transparency, institutional governance and public service.

Cardiño is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1997.

He was promoted to police brigadier general in February 2026 and was designated executive officer of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership.

On 8 May 2026, he assumed command of the newly activated Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region.