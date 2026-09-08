In a 15-page resolution, Judge Daniel Mangallay ordered protesters not to set up roadblocks, human barricades or other barriers along the access road. They were also directed not to stop, block or harass company workers.

Residents of Bulalacao and neighboring Guinaoang established a community barricade after learning that CMDC planned to bring in heavy equipment and resume exploration activities.

The residents said the blockade was intended to protect their farmlands, water sources and livelihoods while legal petitions remained pending before government agencies.

They argued that the renewal of the company’s Mineral Production Sharing Agreement lacked the required Free, Prior and Informed Consent from affected Indigenous communities.

CMDC, however, maintains that its agreement with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources remains valid.

The company said it complied with the consent process, which resulted in a memorandum of agreement with Indigenous communities represented by their Council of Elders.

As of Tuesday, protesters remained at the site despite heavy rain as company personnel and police stayed in the area.