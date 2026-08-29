KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya— Thirteen barricaders opposing a mining exploration project in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, were arrested on the night of 28 August 2026 following a standoff with police at a barricade.

The incident took place during a demonstration against North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. (NLMRC), which was said to hold a permit to conduct exploration across several local barangays. Protesters accused the police of favoring the mining company after officers allegedly escorted fuel vehicles toward the site and attempted to dismantle the barricade.

One female detainee was taken to a hospital after losing consciousness during the confrontation.