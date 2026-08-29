KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya— Thirteen barricaders opposing a mining exploration project in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, were arrested on the night of 28 August 2026 following a standoff with police at a barricade.
The incident took place during a demonstration against North Luzon Mineral Resources Corp. (NLMRC), which was said to hold a permit to conduct exploration across several local barangays. Protesters accused the police of favoring the mining company after officers allegedly escorted fuel vehicles toward the site and attempted to dismantle the barricade.
One female detainee was taken to a hospital after losing consciousness during the confrontation.
Police officials denied the allegations of bias. Kasibu Chief of Police Lt. Lloyd Guillermo said officers responded to a 911 call and were carrying out standard operational duties.
The fuel trucks were ultimately prevented from entering the site following negotiations involving anti-mining residents, law enforcement and company officials.
The talks were facilitated by attorney Fidel Santos, alongside Kasibu Vice Mayor Alberto Bumolo Jr. and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.
The parties agreed to resume discussions at the Kasibu municipal hall in the coming days.
The standoff has heightened local tensions over the exploration project, with residents continuing to voice opposition while law enforcement maintains that its presence was solely in response to the emergency call.
Indigenous groups and local agricultural workers in Kasibu had spent months maintaining a continuous watch at a temporary bamboo barrier to prevent heavy equipment from accessing their land.
Residents rotated shifts to monitor the access road due to concerns over crop losses and polluted water supplies.
The situation escalated on Friday night as law enforcement officers escorted fuel trucks heading toward the mining area, prompting residents to link arms and block the route.