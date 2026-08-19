The barricades blocked the the entry of fuel intended for the backhoes of the NLMRC. Said fuel was transported by officials of nearby Barangay Pao and was said to be escorted by the police.

Lawyers and paralegal volunteers are now with the arrested. The barricades are awaiting for updates from the lawyer for needed mobilization.

Local residents and members of the Indigenous Bugkalot-Ilongot community had established human and physical blockades in the area to halt the company's gold and copper exploration project, which spans over 4,000 hectares.

Tensions have risen in the area since blockades were first set up early this year to stop machinery, fuel deliveries, and drilling activities.

Protesters claim the mining project lacks proper consultation and threatens vital local watersheds. Environmental groups, including the Center for Environmental Concerns Philippines (CECP) criticized the deployment of police personnel to the barricade sites, characterizing the law enforcement presence as an attempt to intimidate local opposition.

The arrests come amid ongoing legal disputes involving anti-mining advocates, including local religious leaders such as Bayombong Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao. Opponents of the project face charges such as forcible entry related to the barricaded land, which civil rights advocates describe as legal harassment meant to stifle public opposition.

Local groups continue to appeal for public support to monitor the situation and oppose large-scale mining activities in the province.