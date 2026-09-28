“We take it as constructive criticism,” Poa told reporters after the proceedings.

“Kasi ang importante naman dito, senator judges talaga, di ba? Sila yung magde-decide. Kung ano man yung punto namin, importante talaga na mag-register, importante na ma-appreciate nila,” the Duterte lawyer added.

Poa said the defense would discuss whether to “tweak” and “recalibrate” its presentation, stressing that the senator-judges would ultimately decide the case.

Lacson, in a manifestation during the impeachment proceedings, said he understood the defense’s objective in cross-examination was to create doubt, including through technical points, to meet the threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

But he urged the defense to adjust its approach. “Baka pwede mag-adjust kayo ng inyong defense strategy. Pagdating sa masyadong technical at impression na nagsisilip ng napakaliit na butas, mukhang hindi nagre-register,” Lacson said.

“Parang napakaliit na butas na masyadong technical, medyo hindi pumatalab,” he added.

Poa said the defense had not yet settled on specific changes to its witness presentation, noting that its lawyers have different approaches to cross-examination and oral arguments.

The team would discuss whether adjustments were needed, he said, particularly if some of its intended points were not registering with the senator-judges.

The impeachment court on Monday also began proceedings involving Police Major Jerickson Sanggalang, whose testimony is expected to concern firearms allegedly owned by Duterte and their possible relevance to her SALN.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, meanwhile, was allowed to appear before the court on 29 to 30 September after asking for additional time to prepare documents covered by his subpoena.