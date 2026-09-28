“The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stands firmly behind Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and categorically rejects the recent inflammatory statements by the CH Embassy on the West Philippine Sea and the AFP support to the Sanjia steel plant law enforcement operation,” Trinidad said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“These attempts to personalize, deflect, and mischaracterize legitimate national security enforcement operations within our sovereign territory are parts of narrative distortion or foreign malign influence,” he added.

On the law enforcement operation at the Philippine Sanjia Steel facility within the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Misamis Oriental, Trinidad said the military’s involvement was limited to providing security and logistical support to civilian law enforcement agencies.

He said the operation was carried out on the strength of valid warrants addressing environmental hazards, public safety risks and labor violations, and was not directed against any particular nationality.

“The enforcement of Philippine laws within Philippine jurisdiction is an absolute exercise of sovereign authority and is non-negotiable. Foreign diplomatic missions are expected to respect local judicial processes rather than act as publicists for unlawful activities of their nationals,” Trinidad said.

On the West Philippine Sea, Trinidad said the AFP’s position remains anchored on international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award.

“The source of tension in the region is not the law-abiding defensive posture of the Philippines, but the continued illegal presence, coercive and aggressive conduct and the deceptive messaging of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

Trinidad said the AFP would not be deterred by external pressure or attempts to undermine the leadership of the Department of National Defense.

“We remain steadfast in our sworn duty to protect our sovereign rights, preserve national security, and uphold the rule of law across our territory and maritime domains,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy on Sunday again criticized Teodoro, accusing him of attacking China during a forum on Saturday.

The embassy described Teodoro as “extremely anti-China” and accused him of “smearing” China in an “attempt to gain political capital and serve his personal gains.”

“What he said concerning China disregards the facts, distorts right and wrong, and seeks to disrupt and undermine China-Philippines relations,” the embassy said.

At the forum, Teodoro discussed alleged illegal activities involving Chinese nationals, including the case of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and issues involving substandard steel plants.