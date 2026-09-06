“The police and military are now off-limits to MILF areas,” Macapaar said in a radio interview.

He said the restriction is an offshoot of the 2 September incident, when a convoy of the 131st Base Command was stopped at Barangay Libertad, Kolambugan, and intercepted at a joint police and army checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

Macapaar said the troop movement was fully coordinated with the military and police, which is why they were able to pass several checkpoints while going to their camp in Munai town to attend a monthly conference.

Macapaar also said that under the peace agreement, MILF members are allowed to carry weapons when traveling to their camps.

He added that the gun ban imposed due to the Sept. 14 BARMM election—which does not cover Lanao del Norte because it is not part of the autonomous region—does not apply to MILF members in the area.

Earlier, the town mayor of Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, justified the blocking and turning back of the convoy of heavily armed Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members.

Mayor Lorenzo “Iyoy” Manigos said MILF guerrillas are allowed to carry their weapons only inside their camps and that any movement outside must be properly coordinated with local government units, police, and military operating in the area.

A police report said that at about 7:30 AM, personnel of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC), LDN PPO, together with the 5th Mechanized Battalion of the Philippine Army, conducted checkpoint operations and verified an MILF convoy composed of 23 vehicles and five motorcycles.

The convoy had passed minor checkpoints before being stopped by a joint police and army checkpoint backed by two armored personnel carriers.

During the verification and inspection, the convoy was unable to present pertinent documents or proof showing prior coordination with concerned authorities regarding its movement through the area.

The mayor said that to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order, PNP and AFP personnel facilitated the safe and orderly return of the convoy from Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, to its place of origin in Picong, Lanao del Sur.

The mayor added that, except for the traffic buildup, no untoward incident took place during the stoppage.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Provincial Director of the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office, reported that the action taken by government security forces was intended to ensure public safety and proper coordination while respecting existing peace mechanisms.

“Our primary concern is the safety and security of everyone. We recognize and respect the existing peace mechanisms, and we encourage all concerned parties to observe proper coordination before undertaking organized movements, particularly those involving large convoys. This will help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that peace and order are maintained in our communities,” he said.

He further assured the public that the police will continue working closely with the AFP, local government units, and other peace and security partners to maintain a peaceful and secure environment throughout the province.