“Saktong sakto lang, hindi sumasapaw, o nang-aagaw — music that heightens, lightens and provides affective empathy to an already stirring, emotion-filled story,” Cayabyab said.

He also singled out the performers for their musical abilities, adding: “Add to this a superb cast with superior musicality.”

The recognition is particularly meaningful for the local staging, which brings an internationally known love story to Philippine audiences through the work of Filipino theater artists.

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ celebrated novel, “The Notebook” follows the enduring romance of Allie and Noah across different periods of their lives. The story became widely known through its 2004 film adaptation before eventually making its way to the Broadway stage as a musical.

For its Philippine run, the production emphasizes homegrown talent both onstage and behind the scenes, demonstrating the depth of the country’s theater community in mounting a major international title.

Cayabyab’s praise adds another distinction to the limited engagement, particularly coming from an artist whose decades-long contribution to Philippine music has influenced generations of singers, composers and performers.

“The Notebook” musical is playing for only 18 performances from September 3 to 20, with organizers announcing that there will be no extension.

For Filipino theatergoers, the production offers not only a familiar story of enduring love, but also another showcase of Filipino musical and theatrical excellence.