The Regional Mobile Force Battalion 13 (RMFB13) has deployed 196 personnel to augment security during the 2026 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections, at the Police Regional Office 13 (PRO13) at Camp Rafael C. Rodriguez, Libertad, Butuan City, on 7 September 2026.

The said deployment is in support of the security requirements for the 1st 2026 BARMM Parliamentary Elections, forming part of the 887 personnel mobilized by PRO13 to augment security forces and help ensure the safe, peaceful, and orderly conduct of the elections in key areas of the BARMM.

Led by Police Colonel Michael B Lozada, Force Commander, RMFB13, the deployed personnel will perform vital security duties, including the maintenance of peace and order, securing polling areas and election-related activities, and providing immediate response to any security concerns that may arise during the electoral period.

The deployment of the 196 RMFB13 personnel demonstrates the unit’s commitment to supporting the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), partner agencies, and local police forces in safeguarding the electoral process and promoting a safe, peaceful, honest, and orderly election in the BARMM.