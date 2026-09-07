He added, "We stand duty-bound to undertake this mission alongside COMELEC Zamboanga City Election Officers Atty. Stephen Roy Cañete (District 1) and Atty. Jan Christian Babiera (District 2), who represented Regional Election Director Atty. Wilfred Jay E. Balisado during the send-off."

The first regular Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections are officially scheduled for September 14, 2026. After being postponed four separate times due to legislative and legal shifts—including the exclusion of Sulu from the region—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12317, permanently locking in the September date.

Malacañang and the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) have confirmed that the historic polls will push through as planned. To encourage full voter turnout, Monday, September 14, 2026, has been declared a special non-working holiday across BARMM.

"May Allah bless our troops, our partners, and our communities with enduring peace throughout this democratic process," Ragay said.