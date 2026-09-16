"The people of Lanao del Sur made history on September 14, 2026, by peacefully exercising their right to vote in the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections," the division stated in its report.

With Lanao del Sur accounting for roughly 30 percent of registered voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), local election turnout played a pivotal role in the success of the regional poll.

Military officials underscored the active participation of former Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) combatants, highlighting their transition from armed struggle to democratic processes as a major milestone for regional stability.

The 1st Infantry Division also recognized the joint coordination of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), local government units, community leaders, and civil society stakeholders in ensuring a smooth electoral exercise.