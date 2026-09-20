The Provisional Battalions were among the additional forces deployed to reinforce the security posture in Lanao del Sur and help ensure a safe, peaceful, and orderly electoral process. Their deployment, alongside personnel from various units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), supported the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and Local Government Units (LGUs).

This deployment contributed to an environment where people could freely exercise their right to vote. Lanao del Sur recorded zero violent incidents throughout the election period, demonstrating its people’s commitment to peace, order, and democratic participation, as well as reflecting the collective efforts of security forces and partner agencies.

General Barroquillo commended the officers and enlisted personnel for their discipline, professionalism, and unwavering dedication throughout the mission. With their task accomplished, the Provisional Battalions were formally deactivated, bringing to a close a mission defined by commitment and service.

Their personnel returned to their respective units and offices, proud to have played a vital role in ensuring a peaceful and orderly election and in helping establish a secure, stable environment for the Bangsamoro people.

“With the election mission successfully accomplished, peaceful conditions were sustained and conditions were set for strong deterrence against potential post-election threats,” he said.

The election also highlighted the meaningful participation of former Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) combatants, reflecting the continuing transformation from armed struggle to democratic and political engagement. Their participation demonstrated that differences, aspirations, and competing visions for the Bangsamoro can be expressed through dialogue and the ballot rather than violence.

The Division also recognized the cooperation of COMELEC, Local Government Units, community leaders, stakeholders, and the people of Lanao del Sur, whose collective efforts contributed to the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Lanao del Sur’s peaceful electoral exercise marks a significant step in the journey from conflict toward lasting peace, stability, and stronger democratic participation in the Bangsamoro.