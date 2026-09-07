During the discussion, the MMSU students reflected on how language shapes the way people understand one another, particularly when communicating across different communities and cultural backgrounds.

They acknowledged that differences in language can sometimes lead to misunderstandings, but said these barriers can be overcome through effective communication and a willingness to understand perspectives beyond one’s own.

The exchange gave young participants from the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia an opportunity to discuss their experiences under the theme “How Learning Languages Changed My Worldview.”

Beyond language proficiency, the session highlighted the role of language in fostering cultural awareness and meaningful interaction among young people from different countries.

The International Youth Talk serves as a virtual platform where youth participants discuss issues and experiences relevant to their generation, including cross-cultural communication and cultural understanding.

The program was organized by the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Regional Centre for Technical Education Development (SEAMEO TED) and the China-ASEAN Technical Education Cooperation Platform (CATECP), together with PASITA and other partner organizations.