Three English majors from the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) College of Teacher Education (CTE) took part in an international youth dialogue, sharing how learning languages has influenced the way they view people, culture, and the world.
Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English students Jethro Nicolas, Zyda Ysobel Manglal-lan, and Kevin Angelo Castillo were among the participants in the 8th International Virtual Youth Talk held on 21 August.
During the discussion, the MMSU students reflected on how language shapes the way people understand one another, particularly when communicating across different communities and cultural backgrounds.
They acknowledged that differences in language can sometimes lead to misunderstandings, but said these barriers can be overcome through effective communication and a willingness to understand perspectives beyond one’s own.
The exchange gave young participants from the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia an opportunity to discuss their experiences under the theme “How Learning Languages Changed My Worldview.”
Beyond language proficiency, the session highlighted the role of language in fostering cultural awareness and meaningful interaction among young people from different countries.
The International Youth Talk serves as a virtual platform where youth participants discuss issues and experiences relevant to their generation, including cross-cultural communication and cultural understanding.
The program was organized by the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Regional Centre for Technical Education Development (SEAMEO TED) and the China-ASEAN Technical Education Cooperation Platform (CATECP), together with PASITA and other partner organizations.