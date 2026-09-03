The program brought together representatives from higher education institutions in Southeast Asia to discuss approaches to incorporating gender justice and inclusion into university curricula and syllabi.

Participants attended sessions on social-inclusive education, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, teacher training, and inclusive teaching approaches during the first day of the exchange.

Discussions also covered Social Science Education and Gender Studies, with resource persons from institutions including Mahidol University and the University of Malaya.

The succeeding sessions focused on practical approaches to developing assessment tools, teaching strategies, and syllabi using gender-transformative principles. Participants also took part in workshops and collaborative activities to develop action plans that could be adapted to their respective institutions.

Sadorra, who also serves as the Technical Working Group focal person for Curriculum and Development Education under the MMSU Gender and Development Directorate, is expected to apply insights from the program to the university’s curriculum development, instructional materials, and gender-responsive education initiatives.

The learning exchange was part of regional efforts by higher education institutions to develop more inclusive and gender-equitable curricula and learning environments.