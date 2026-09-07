The operations yielded 11,350 fully grown marijuana plants, 280 marijuana seedlings and 13.17 grams of suspected shabu.

Police placed the total standard drug price of the seized contraband at P2,370,756.

Six suspects were arrested and are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police classified two of the suspects as high-value individuals and four as street-level individuals.

The Kalinga Police Provincial Office recorded the largest share of confiscations after destroying marijuana plants valued at P2 million.

The Benguet Police Provincial Office followed with marijuana plants worth P281,200.

The Baguio City Police Office seized suspected shabu valued at P81,532 and arrested two high-value individuals and two street-level individuals.

Abra police, meanwhile, confiscated suspected shabu valued at P8,024 and arrested two street-level individuals.

PROCor said anti-drug operations, inter-agency coordination and community involvement will continue as part of efforts to curb illegal drugs in the region.