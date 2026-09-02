Among the items seized were 926.49 grams of suspected shabu, 660 marijuana plants, 4,000 marijuana seedlings and 37.80 grams of dried marijuana leaves.

PRO1 said the operations were conducted pursuant to Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized evidence underwent inventory, documentation and laboratory examination as part of the required procedures following the operations.

Police Brigadier General Crisaleo R. Tolentino, Regional Director of PRO1, said the regional police would continue intensifying its operations against individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ganitong pagkilos upang matiyak na bawat operasyon ay may malinaw at makabuluhang resulta at higit sa lahat ay panagutin ang mga taong sangkot sa illegal na droga,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino also commended the police personnel involved in the operations and ordered that appropriate medals be awarded to deserving operatives in recognition of their accomplishments.

He added that PRO1 intends to maintain the level of enforcement demonstrated during the month, not only in its campaign against illegal drugs but also in its other law enforcement operations across the region.