Collections for the first eight months were also 7 percent higher than the P621.387 billion recorded during the same period in 2025, an increase of P43.389 billion.

In August alone, the BOC collected P81.361 billion, up 5.1 percent from P77.346 billion in August 2025, or an increase of P3.925 billion.

While the August collection fell slightly short of the monthly target, the bureau said its strong year-to-date performance allowed it to maintain a cumulative surplus of P5.467 billion.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the performance reflected the resilience and dedication of customs personnel nationwide.

“This year’s performance reflects the commitment of our people to deliver, even in the face of challenges. Sa kabila ng weather disturbances at work suspensions, our collection districts remained focused on their mission. The P5.467-billion surplus we have sustained is a result of their hard work and dedication, as well as the continued trust and cooperation of our partner industries and stakeholders,” Nepomuceno said.

He added that while monthly collections may be affected by external factors, the bureau remains focused on sustaining revenue growth through improved compliance, accurate valuation and declaration, stronger enforcement and closer coordination with the trading community.

“I thank every member of the BOC, as well as our partner industries and stakeholders, for their trust, cooperation, and continued support. This achievement is a success we all share,” Nepomuceno said.