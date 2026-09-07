The facility was transferred to the right wing of Baguio City Hall in 1918. In 1976, it was moved to the basement of the Baguio City Police Office, where it remains in operation.

The Baguio City Jail has been under the BJMP since 1 July 1991.

BJMP Baguio said the facility is overcrowded, with the number of persons deprived of liberty exceeding its intended capacity.

As of August 2026, the male dormitory housed more than 240 PDLs despite an ideal capacity of 136. The female dormitory, meanwhile, held more than 40 PDLs despite an ideal capacity of 16.

The jail houses PDLs undergoing trial and those serving sentences of less than three years.

BJMP Baguio said there is an urgent need for a modern facility with adequate spaces and support services to ensure dignified care, particularly for elderly, vulnerable and medically challenged PDLs.

A new Baguio City Jail facility is already being developed and, once completed, is expected to accommodate 370 male PDLs and 110 female PDLs.

The agency said the required legal processes and public consultations have been completed to pave the way for construction.