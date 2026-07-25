BAGUIO CITY — Following a viral social media exchange in which tourists inquired about room accommodations at the facility, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory issued a lighthearted public advisory, saying the jail is "fully booked" while encouraging the public to support products handcrafted by persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
In a recent post on its official social media page, jail personnel addressed inquiries from travelers seeking accommodations in the city. The post urged the public to refrain from asking about room availability, emphasizing that while the facility cannot accommodate weekend "staycations," the public can support its residents through their livelihood program.
The dormitory showcased a range of products made by female PDLs, including handwoven native bayong bags, beaded crafts, made-to-order bread and pastries, peanut butter, and other handcrafted items. Interested buyers were encouraged to check the comment section of the post for the complete list of products and ordering details.
The advisory came after earlier reports of a tourist mistakenly identifying the detention facility as a hotel or rental property and sending a message asking about available staycation slots. Jail officials clarified that the facility is strictly a detention center for female inmates and reiterated that its primary mission is to maintain a safe, secure, and humane environment—not provide commercial lodging.
The livelihood program is a key component of the bureau's rehabilitation efforts. Through partnerships with government agencies and vocational institutions, inmates receive training in baking, handicraft production, beauty care, and other livelihood skills. Proceeds from product sales help support the inmates' personal needs and contribute to their eventual reintegration into society.
The jail administration continues to promote the products through its official online platforms and periodic exhibits at local government centers and public buildings across Baguio City.