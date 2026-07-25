BAGUIO CITY — Following a viral social media exchange in which tourists inquired about room accommodations at the facility, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory issued a lighthearted public advisory, saying the jail is "fully booked" while encouraging the public to support products handcrafted by persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

In a recent post on its official social media page, jail personnel addressed inquiries from travelers seeking accommodations in the city. The post urged the public to refrain from asking about room availability, emphasizing that while the facility cannot accommodate weekend "staycations," the public can support its residents through their livelihood program.