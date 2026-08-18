The biggest haul was reported in Sual, where two construction workers from San Carlos City were arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded 11.5 grams of suspected shabu, which police valued at P78,200.

The suspects, aged 37 and 26, were arrested during the operation conducted from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Police also recovered a genuine P500 buy-bust bill, 28 pieces of P500 boodle money, a Realme C12 cellphone and a black Pinoy Motoposh 125 motorcycle.

In Dagupan City, two separate operations resulted in the arrest of two men and the recovery of 7.4 grams of suspected shabu.

A 28-year-old construction worker from Mangaldan was arrested in an operation led by Police Station 3 of the Dagupan City Police Office, with the participation of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, City Intelligence Unit, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1 and PDEA RO1.

Five grams of suspected shabu valued at P34,000 were recovered, along with a genuine P1,000 marked bill and 33 pieces of P1,000 boodle money.

In a separate operation, police arrested a 23-year-old mechanic from Mangaldan and recovered 2.4 grams of suspected shabu valued at P16,320. Also seized were a genuine P500 buy-bust bill, 16 pieces of photocopied P1,000 bills and a Yamaha YTX 125 motorcycle with sidecar.

In Pozorrubio, two men aged 27 and 53 were arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded two grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600.

The younger suspect was identified as a helper while the older suspect was a farmer. Both are residents of Pozorrubio.

Police also recovered a genuine P100 buy-bust bill, a fake P1,000 bill, two cellular phones, a wallet and a lighter.

In Mangaldan, a 32-year-old tattoo artist was arrested in a separate operation after police recovered 0.66 gram of suspected shabu valued at P4,488.

A 29-year-old helper was arrested in Bautista, where police recovered 0.5 gram of suspected shabu valued at P3,400 contained in three small heat-sealed sachets.

A P500 buy-bust bill and a piece of coupon bond used as a wrapper were also recovered.

In Bayambang, police arrested a 33-year-old construction worker and recovered 0.5 gram of suspected shabu valued at P3,400.

A genuine P500 bill and a blue Tecno smartphone were also seized.

In Binalonan, a 46-year-old funeral helper was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted from 10:35 p.m. to 11:43 p.m.

Police recovered 0.25 gram of suspected shabu valued at P1,700, along with P1,000 and P100 buy-bust money and a black Yamaha STX motorcycle.

In Villasis, police arrested a 40-year-old dance instructor who is a resident of Urdaneta City and was reportedly renting in Villasis.

The operation yielded 0.1 gram of suspected shabu valued at P680 and four grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves valued at P480.

Police also recovered a genuine P100 bill, five machine-copied P100 bills and a black Oppo cellphone.

In Sta. Barbara, a 44-year-old farmer was arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded 0.099 gram of suspected shabu valued at P673.20.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of a small firearm believed to be a .38-caliber revolver bearing serial number 505050 and loaded with two live rounds of ammunition. A black sling bag, small pouch wallet and a genuine P500 bill were also seized.

The suspects were arrested after allegedly selling suspected illegal drugs to undercover operatives. Police said the recovered evidence was marked and inventoried at the respective operation sites in the presence of the suspects and the required witnesses.

The suspects and seized items were turned over to the appropriate police units for documentation and the filing of charges.

The arrested individuals may face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The Sta. Barbara suspect may also face a separate case in connection with the recovered firearm and ammunition, subject to the findings of investigators and prosecutors.