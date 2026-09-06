The local government of Paoay, Ilocos Norte has started distributing rice assistance to low-income, vulnerable and indigent families under the Local Government Support Fund–Financial Assistance to Local Government Units Rice Assistance Program.

The initial distribution was held in Barangays Callaguip and Masintoc, marking the start of the municipality-wide rollout of the program.

Local officials said the assistance will also be distributed to qualified families in other barangays in Paoay in succeeding activities. The program provides subsidized or free rice assistance as part of a national government initiative.

Beneficiary lists were prepared and submitted by barangay officials, who identified eligible families in their communities and certified the accuracy of the submitted data.

The municipal government said the distribution will continue until identified beneficiaries across Paoay’s barangays have been served.