The document lists an Approved Budget for the Contract of P7.84 million, higher than the previously cited contract amount of P7.602 million.

According to the project profile, the scope includes demolition of the existing structure and construction of a pile-supported foundation, substructure and superstructure.

It also covers approach roads, bridge railings, pavement, road safety markings and solar-powered LED street lights.

Temporary works, traffic management, occupational safety and health measures and other ancillary works are likewise included.

The project is listed as ongoing, with a contract effectivity date of 14 August 2026 and a completion target of 13 January 2027.

The document also cited issues involving the proposed detour road, including negotiations with barangay officials and the possible relocation of electrical, telecommunications and PrimeWater lines.

“These conditions may affect the timely implementation of the detour road and the subsequent progress of the bridge reconstruction,” the document stated.

The project came under scrutiny after a vlogger posted a video on 15 September questioning how a seven-meter bridge could cost several million pesos.

An independent engineer previously consulted by DAILY TRIBUNE said bridge length alone is not enough to determine whether a project is overpriced, particularly when foundation, road and civil works are included.

The engineer said the Program of Works, detailed engineering design and Bill of Quantities would be needed to determine how the project cost is distributed among its components.

The newly obtained project profile provides additional details not readily apparent from a visual inspection of the site, including the pile-supported foundation and associated road works.

DAILY TRIBUNE also sought clarification from contractor R.A. Matias Construction and Developers Inc. on implementation, construction progress and the breakdown of the contract cost.

The contractor had not responded as of publication.