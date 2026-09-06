Government officials and irrigation authorities assessed key facilities of the Nassiping Pump Irrigation System to evaluate structural damage caused by recent typhoons and mitigate potential disruptions to local crop production.
The multi-agency site inspection focused on the Nassiping Pumping Station and the Dummun Diversion Dam in Barangay Capissayan, Gattaran. Officials from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Cagayan-Batanes Irrigation Management Office, led by Acting Division Manager Engr. Jason Bryan T. Teaño, examined the infrastructure alongside barangay leaders and representatives from local irrigators' associations.
The joint assessment aimed to determine the extent of typhoon-related damage following complaints from local farming communities. Officials evaluated the system’s operational capacity to deliver water to dependent agricultural lands during the active cropping season.
Engineers and local leaders identified priority areas requiring immediate repair, structural rehabilitation, or further technical evaluation to prevent water supply interruptions. Findings from the field inspection will serve as the basis for funding allocation and emergency restoration works for the facility.