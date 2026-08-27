Catulin, however, noted that rainwater flowing down from mountains and higher areas can still enter irrigation canals, many of which were primarily designed to deliver water to farmlands rather than accommodate mountain runoff.

When canal capacity is exceeded, water may spill into agricultural areas and eventually reach roads, particularly in locations with inadequate drainage outlets.

Catulin said NIA is now factoring heavier water flows and the effects of climate change into the design of new irrigation projects, including plans for canals with larger capacities.

One project being eyed as a potential buffer against excess water is the Dimuloc Small Irrigation Project in Bugallon, which is about 60 percent complete. The project will include a small reservoir that can also function as an impounding structure.

Meanwhile, the Bayaoas Small Irrigation Project in Aguilar remains in the detailed engineering stage as NIA continues to strengthen its preparations for heavier rainfall and possible storms.

NIA Region 1 said the measures are intended to protect irrigation facilities while reducing the risk of excess water spilling into farms, roads and nearby communities.