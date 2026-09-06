Upon inspection, responding personnel discovered an opening near the roll-up door and found that the suspects had allegedly used the highway drainage system to gain access to the establishment.

A follow-up operation led to the arrest of five suspects who were allegedly escaping through the same drainage system. Further investigation led police to three other alleged cohorts waiting aboard an Isuzu Elf truck in Barangay Población East, resulting in their arrest during a hot pursuit operation.

Recovered during the operations were an improvised pistol, three hand grenades, one rifle grenade, eight sachets of suspected shabu, the Isuzu Elf truck, and various tools allegedly used in the attempted robbery.

The suspects are now undergoing appropriate legal proceedings.