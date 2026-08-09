Police arrested three suspects allegedly involved in a robbery in Bakakeng Central, Baguio City, following a hot pursuit operation that ended in Balanga City, Bataan, on 9 August 2026.

Bataan Police Provincial Office Director Police Col. Marites A. Salvadora said the suspects were pursued by police after the robbery was reported. The hot pursuit operation began at around 2:30 a.m.

The Balanga City Police Station Tracker Team, in coordination with various police units from Bataan, Central Luzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region and Baguio City, conducted a follow-up investigation that led to the suspects’ arrest.