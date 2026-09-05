A tropical depression formerly monitored as a low-pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is expected to bring heavy rains over large parts of Luzon, PAGASA said Saturday.
Heavy rainfall is forecast over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro over the weekend.
Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet and Occidental Mindoro may also experience heavy rains in the coming days.
Local disaster risk reduction and management offices were advised to monitor conditions, while the public was urged to take precautions and stay updated on weather advisories.