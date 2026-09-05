Acting swiftly on the information, MARPSTA personnel, together with the Opol Municipal Police Station, Bureau of Customs personnel, and Barangay Barra officials, proceeded to the area to verify the report and conduct the necessary intervention.

Upon arrival, the operating team intercepted alias “Ado,” 28 years old, and a resident of Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro City, who was allegedly caught unloading cigarettes from an improvised floating device.

Authorities recovered a total of 117 master cases containing 5,850 reams of Cannon Menthol 100’s cigarettes, with an estimated market value of ₱5,850,000.00.

The confiscated cigarettes were secured for proper documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

Abenales commended the operating teams for their successful accomplishment, emphasizing the importance of vigilance, timely information, and strong inter-agency cooperation.

“This accomplishment proves that through vigilance, swift action, and teamwork, we can effectively disrupt cigarette smuggling. MORPPO remains committed to intensifying our campaign against illicit trade and protecting our communities,” he said.

He said the successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies and local government partners to strengthen the campaign against cigarette smuggling and other forms of illicit trade in Misamis Oriental.