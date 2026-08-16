The operation was led by the PNP Maritime Group’s 4th Special Operations Unit, with the Regional Maritime Unit-Negros Island Region Special Operations Team, Bacolod Maritime Police Station, Sipalay Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division-Negros Island Region, Negros Occidental Provincial Field Unit-CIDG, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Philippine Coast Guard units in Southern Visayas providing operational support.

The seven arrested were a 48-year-old male boat captain from Barangay Mampang, Zamboanga City; a 34-year-old male from Barangay Arina Blanco; a 24-year-old male from Barangay Mampang; an 18-year-old male from Barangay Tonkir; a 52-year-old male from Mangaya-ay, Purok 4, Mampang; a 27-year-old male from the same area; and a 42-year-old male from Liha-Liha, Mampang, all in Zamboanga City.

The suspects were intercepted aboard a blue, red, and green motorized banca marked “Amor Pati,” powered by twin engines with a defaced engine number, during a seaborne patrol using High Speed Tactical Watercraft 43.

The seizure consisted of 220 master cases of one cigarette product valued at P8,800,000.00 and 305 master cases of another valued at P12,200,000.00, for a total of 525 master cases or 26,250 reams of smuggled cigarettes valued at P21,000,000.00. The motorized banca was likewise confiscated.

The suspects face charges under Republic Act No. 12022, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act; Republic Act No. 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; and Republic Act No. 10643, the Graphic Health Warnings Law. The suspects and evidence were brought to the 4th SOU Headquarters for the filing of appropriate charges, with the National Tobacco Administration set to determine the final valuation of the seized cigarettes.