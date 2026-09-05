Instead of remaining silent, Katherine appealed for understanding, stressing that every relationship she entered was rooted in love and that her children should never be reduced to the circumstances surrounding their birth.

“Nagmahal ako paulit-ulit,” she said, explaining that she also believed the people she shared those relationships with had loved her.

For Katherine, people looking from the outside may know fragments of her past, but they do not necessarily understand the experiences, struggles and decisions that shaped her journey.

“Huwag niyong durugin ang isang tao kung hindi niyo naman alam ang buong story,” she pleaded.

She also reminded critics that it is easy to pass judgment when one has never lived another person’s reality.

“Huwag niyong durugin ang isang tao kung hindi niyo naranasan kung ano ang naging buhay niya,” Katherine added.

Behind the numbers that have generated online discussion, Katherine wants people to recognize something far more important: a mother and her children, whose lives and dignity deserve compassion rather than ridicule.

Her emotional response ultimately carried a simple message — knowing pieces of someone’s history does not give anyone the complete picture of the life they have lived.