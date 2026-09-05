The activity was initiated by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Provincial Office of La Union as part of the observance of the 32nd National Crime Prevention Week, which carries the theme “Strengthening Civilian Oversight and Collective Action for Safer Communities.”

LUPPO Provincial Director PCOL Redentor C. Ulsano led the police office’s participation in the activity.

NAPOLCOM La Union Provincial Officer Atty. Mary Hazel D. Gavina-Bela-o and Officers’ Ladies Club Foundation, Inc. - PRO1 Chapter adviser Maria Victoria M. Tolentino also delivered messages to the beneficiaries, emphasizing community support and cooperation during disasters.

Representatives from the Officers’ Ladies Club Foundation, Rotary Club, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Migrant Workers, San Fernando City Police Station and municipal police stations across La Union also joined the activity.

The Provincial Government of La Union and partner organizations contributed to the relief goods distributed to the affected families.

Organizers said the outreach highlighted the role of community support and social protection in addressing the needs of families affected by calamities, alongside traditional law enforcement efforts.