In the warrant dated 4 September, Presiding Judge Maria Angelica P. De Ramos set bail at P120,000 for the three charges.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98 on Friday issued a warrant of arrest against Vice President Sara Duterte over three counts of grave threats in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The cases stem from grave threats charges filed by the Department of Justice against Duterte.

Her lawyers are expected to post bail.

The development came as Duterte is seeking the dismissal of the charges before the Quezon City court.

During earlier proceedings, De Ramos disclosed that she and Duterte are members of the same law school sorority, Sororitas Reginae Juris at the San Beda College of Law.

The disclosure was made as the court began hearing arguments on Duterte’s bid to dismiss the three counts of grave threats.