Both the prosecution and Duterte’s defense acknowledged the disclosure. Neither side sought De Ramos’ inhibition from the case.

The judge’s sala heard oral arguments on Duterte’s motion to quash the grave threats charges filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The hearing was originally scheduled for 20 August but was postponed because of heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

The case, docketed as People of the Philippines v. Sara Duterte y Zimmerman, involves three counts of grave threats in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Duterte’s lawyers argued that the charges should be quashed, asserting that impeachable officials are entitled to a degree of immunity from prosecution.

Prosecutors countered that they found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against Duterte.

They also argued that the pending impeachment proceedings do not raise double jeopardy concerns because impeachment and criminal prosecution are separate proceedings.