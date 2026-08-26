Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98 Judge Maria Angelica P. De Ramos disclosed that she and Vice President Sara Duterte are members of the same law school sorority as she began hearing arguments on Duterte’s bid to dismiss three counts of grave threats.
De Ramos disclosed during Tuesday’s proceedings that she and Duterte are sorority sisters in Sororitas Reginae Juris at the San Beda College of Law.
Both the prosecution and Duterte’s defense acknowledged the disclosure. Neither side sought De Ramos’ inhibition from the case.
The judge’s sala heard oral arguments on Duterte’s motion to quash the grave threats charges filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The hearing was originally scheduled for 20 August but was postponed because of heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.
The case, docketed as People of the Philippines v. Sara Duterte y Zimmerman, involves three counts of grave threats in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.
Duterte’s lawyers argued that the charges should be quashed, asserting that impeachable officials are entitled to a degree of immunity from prosecution.
Prosecutors countered that they found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against Duterte.
They also argued that the pending impeachment proceedings do not raise double jeopardy concerns because impeachment and criminal prosecution are separate proceedings.