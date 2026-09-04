In an official statement, the Film Academy of the Philippines announced that the country's official entry to the 99th Academy Awards (2027 Oscars) will be postponed to a later date.
The National Selection Committee is continuing its deliberations on the films submitted for consideration and has opted to take additional time to complete its evaluation and arrive at its recommendation. Given the significance of representing Philippine cinema on the international stage, the Film Academy of the Philippines considers it important to allow the selection process the time and consideration it requires.
The new date for the announcement will be communicated once the selection process has been completed.