Apple Premium Partner is the highest designation for Apple reseller stores worldwide.

“Power Mac Center’s role has always gone from merely making technology available to empowering customers to feel confident and capable in using it. Whether it’s discovering a cool feature their device had or finding a better way to integrate it into their routines, we help turn ownership into a more rewarding experience. The APP store distinction elevates that commitment in a more convenient and accessible space to explore, learn, and maximize technology,” PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez said.

Located on Level 2 of SM Aura, the store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PMC said the branch marked its 33rd store opening in 2026.

The training center will hold free group demonstrations from Friday to Sunday covering Apple device features and capabilities.

Sessions include creative uses for the iPad, camera features of the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air, device personalization and Apple's continuity features across its products.

The branch also provides device servicing for products including the iPhone, MacBook, AirPods and other Apple devices and accessories.

Customers purchasing new iPhones from Power Mac Center may also enroll in 1Protect within 60 days of purchase. The device protection service, developed by bolttech in partnership with PMC and powered by AppleCare Services, offers plans covering accidental and liquid damage, repairs and device replacement, depending on the selected plan.

The SM Aura branch also participates in PMC's 1 Infinite loyalty program, which allows members to earn and redeem points on eligible purchases, services and training courses.

Power Mac Center has more than 140 retail branches, service centers and training centers nationwide.