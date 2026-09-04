Taking the historic first Game Face Ambassador 2026 title was John Patrick Santos of Cavite, representing LPU Pirates.

Joining him among the competition’s major winners was Wendell San Martin of Caloocan, representing Comrades, who received the Game Face Legend title. John Errol Garcia of Mandaluyong from CEO was named Game Face Epic.

Completing the inaugural roster were Lhance Lopez of Cebu from Ascend Red King, who finished as first runner-up, and Kurt Encarguez of Cadiz, Negros Occidental from New Game ALLSTAR, who took second runner-up honors.

The search was staged alongside the competitive gaming environment, with several participants also seeing action in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament. But Game Face Ambassador sought to place equal importance on the personalities behind the players.

Instead of measuring success solely through victories and rankings, the competition put the spotlight on character, teamwork, leadership and the ability to become a positive presence within the gaming community.

The concept also reflects the growing intersection of gaming and technology. Through the competition, Sysprotech IT Solutions hopes to demonstrate how these spaces can create connections, encourage collaboration and provide opportunities for young people to develop skills that can extend into the real world.

For Santos, San Martin, Garcia, Lopez and Encarguez, winning their respective distinctions now comes with a larger responsibility. Coming from different parts of the country and representing different teams, they are united by the task of becoming ambassadors who can encourage gamers to use their influence constructively.

The conclusion of the inaugural competition therefore marks more than the awarding of five titles. It establishes the first group that will carry the Game Face Ambassador banner and help shape what the platform can become in succeeding editions.

From a field of 100 hopefuls, five personalities now stand at the forefront of a program seeking to redefine the face of gaming—not simply through competitive ability, but through leadership, community and purpose.