The Department of Justice is seeking P46.44 billion in funding for 2027, slightly higher than its P45.5-billion budget for 2026.
Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato said the increase is mainly due to higher personnel compensation and benefits.
The proposed budget was presented by the DOJ during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing on 24 August.
Dato said he could not yet provide details on other allocations under the proposed National Expenditure Program but would look into them and provide the information at the next press conference.
“The budget last year was 45.5 billion. So the slight increase in the budget is attributed mainly to an increase in the compensation and benefits of personnel. So there's really just a slight increase in the budget of the department,” Dato said.
He added that the higher funding requirement for personnel salaries and compensation accounts for the increase in the department's budget request.
Dato described the DOJ budget as a well-considered proposal, saying preparations and deliberations began as early as March and went through a process before being presented to Congress.
He added that the programs reflected in the budget line items are aligned with the department's plans and programs for the year.