It said BuCor informed the meeting that it was conducting its own investigation into the alleged missing funds.

But the Commission said it reiterated its constitutional independence and declined a proposal to conduct a joint investigation.

The commission stressed that it would continue to independently determine the facts and undertake appropriate action within its mandate, particularly in protecting the rights and welfare of PDLs.

It also formally communicated with BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. regarding the attribution and account of the meeting.

While the CHR welcomed BuCor’s publicly expressed commitment to openness, it said this should be reflected in the timely provision of relevant information and records, appropriate access, and other forms of cooperation necessary for the Commission to carry out its constitutional mandate independently.

The commission said it remains committed to establishing the facts and exercising its mandate independently, impartially and in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws, particularly in safeguarding the rights and welfare of PDLs.