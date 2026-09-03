Ingrid Michaelson’s score understands this implicitly. Infusing folk-pop, indie-pop, and country sensibilities, she delivers an intimate soundscape far removed from traditional Broadway bombast.

Her lyrics are raw and emotionally direct. Simple, and often strikingly domestic. A line such as “heat up the kettle, butter some bread” takes an ordinary household action and places it within a larger emotional landscape.

The words are not elaborate poetry, but that is part of their appeal. Pining in his newly framed house, for instance, Noah sings, “Where have you gone? Just out for a walk? I’ll leave the light on anyway.” The words become immediate shorthand for the desire to build a life together with Allie, proving Michaelson’s gift for endowing the ordinary with profound meaning.

This is also one of the musical’s cleverest uses of the conventions of musical theater. In ordinary life, people rarely have direct access to another person’s private thoughts. Romantic relationships are full of questions: What is this person feeling? What does this person really want? What is being left unsaid? In this musical, those private thoughts are sung, heartbreakingly painful or funny, yet relatable in their unfiltered truths.

And the stellar cast gives these songs visceral life. Belarmino is a clear standout; every song she sings reveals a deep understanding of Allie’s emotional journey. She moves from tenderness to pain with remarkable ease, proving once again the instinct for acting she has demonstrated in every role since I first saw her in Spring Awakening.

Morissette’s “My Days” is a powerhouse 11 o’clock number, but the abrupt visual reveal of the orchestra turns it into a concert spectacle, pulling us out of the story as she briefly ceases to be Allie and becomes Morissette the pop star. The production thus undercuts what should be an emotionally immersive moment. Nevertheless, the production showcases her overall genuine dramatic and comedic chops.

Vera is superb as Older Noah—ornery, limping, and commanding, embodying the soul of a man who touchingly refuses to relinquish hope for a miracle. Legaspi’s thick Filipino accent initially jars against her castmates' neutral American tones, but her nuanced portrayal of dementia quickly renders the discrepancy irrelevant. A similar vocal clash occurs with Carla Guevara Laforteza’s pronounced Southern drawl as the mother, though the strength of the ensemble keeps the production grounded.

However, the September 2 gala occasionally felt more like a technical dress rehearsal. A scrim caught on the house, shutters required adjustment mid-scene, and narrow spotlights had to be adjusted while soloists were performing. In years of attending Virgin Labfest technical dress rehearsals, I have never encountered this many technical adjustments taking place in the middle of a scene.

The wooden boat creaked loudly as actors dragged it across the stage, a distracting contrast to the magical boat in Yemaya, which is suspended by strings from above and controlled to hover just above the floor, allowing it to move smoothly and almost effortlessly across the stage.

Microphones crackled upon sudden movements, a visible black, not flesh-colored, coil of mic cable trailed down Ramos’ bare back, and the rain effect resembled a localized cloud that barely caught Morissette. While fixable, these technical slip-ups made the production feel surprisingly unprepared for a high-profile press and VIP gala.

Yet these lapses do not diminish the strength of the production’s overall visual design, particularly Miguel Urbino’s set. A skeletal house, complete with pitched roof, balcony, and an open ground level, provides a substantial architectural framework for the narrative. Scrims function as portals to the past, while surrounding elements evoke North Carolina through painterly, dreamlike hues that suggest the fluid nature of memory rather than a literal landscape.

Flanked by the subtle boundaries of a nursing home at the stage edges, memories materialize behind them, reinforcing the musical’s central thesis: the past does not need to vanish for the present to exist. It is a restrained design that trusts the minimalist score, allowing the expressive force of the performances to fill the space.