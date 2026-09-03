“The PNP will support local government units and concerned agencies in the lawful enforcement of no-build zones, particularly when police assistance is needed to maintain peace and order and ensure public safety,” Nartatez said.

The move follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strictly enforce no-build zones and existing laws in flood-prone areas amid heightened concern over climate-related hazards.

Marcos earlier ordered LGUs to enforce the restrictions without allowing political pressure, favoritism or corruption to interfere with implementation.

Nartatez said police assistance would remain grounded in the law and public safety.

“Our police units will remain professional and impartial. We will perform our duties based on the law and will not allow political considerations to compromise public safety,” he said.

“I have directed our commanders to coordinate closely with local authorities, monitor areas identified as danger zones, and provide immediate police assistance when necessary,” he added.

Nartatez also urged residents and local officials to comply with existing laws and safety regulations in areas vulnerable to flooding and other hazards.

“Our priority is to protect lives,” he said. “Prevention and preparedness are essential, and no political interest should come before the safety of our communities.”