“The presence of your police is not only limited to peace and order, it is more of an assurance to all our kababayan that their PNP will always be there to assist, especially at this time of serious challenge,” Nartatez said.

The heightened police presence comes as relief operations continue in flood-hit areas across Luzon following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

Police units were also ordered to remain alert for schemes targeting families waiting to receive government aid.

Nartatez warned individuals and groups against taking advantage of relief operations, stressing that government relief goods are intended for affected families and are distributed free of charge.

“We urge the public to immediately report to us cases of individuals and groups that are taking advantage of this using any kind of modus and we will run after them,” he said.

The PNP chief urged the public to report suspicious activities through the Unified 911 Hotline.

Police units were also directed to coordinate with local authorities to prevent disruptions and ensure the orderly distribution of assistance.