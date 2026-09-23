Remulla said asylum applications are normally resolved within six months, while Roque’s case has already been pending for about nine months.

“He is neither here nor there. Hindi approved, hindi disapproved. Kaya, kumbaga, nasa purgatory siya ng asylum ngayon. Kasi usually 6 months lang yan eh. 6 months, 9 months na, 1 year yata, hindi pa binibigay sa kanya. So, neither here nor there. Wala pang batas na nagsasaklaw ukol sa kanyang, ukol sa kanyang asylum. So, nagkukonsulta kami sa international lawyers kung makokover na siya ng red notice makuha na namin tungkol sa kanya,” Remulla said.

Roque is facing a qualified human trafficking case over his alleged links to a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pampanga. He has denied the allegations and claimed he is being politically persecuted.

Remulla said the government had completed the requirements for its request for an Interpol Red Notice against Roque and was awaiting action from the international police organization.

“Submitted all requirements, iniintay na lang natin ang Interpol para ibigay yung red notice,” he said.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. It is not itself an international arrest warrant.

Different cases for Co, Ang

Remulla also distinguished Roque’s case from those of fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

Ang is facing kidnapping with homicide and serious illegal detention charges in connection with the missing sabungeros case. Interpol issued a Red Notice against him earlier this year. Ang, through his lawyers, has maintained his innocence.

Co, meanwhile, is facing plunder and other charges stemming from alleged irregularities in flood control projects. Authorities have been seeking an Interpol Red Notice against him.

“Yung kay Atong mabilis, dahil murder e. Ito kasi, ang claim nila, ay political persecution. Nobody is being politically persecuted. Ang charge sa kanya ay human trafficking. At ang charge kay Zaldy Co is plunder. Pareho silang part of the administration dati. Hindi ano to, hindi political persecution. May krimen talaga. Kung tingin nila, inusente sila, humarap sila dito. Parehas naman ang labanan e,” Remulla said.

France trip delayed

Remulla also said his planned trip to France to follow up on the government’s Red Notice request against Co had been delayed as he focused on recent school shooting incidents.

“Well, delayed dahil dito sa Cotabato shooting eh. So, inihintay ko muna makompleto namin yung program natin, yung lalo na sa mga CICL [children in conflict with the law]. Dahil, siyempre, pangatlo na yan. Dapat makuha natin ng saktong gagawin para maiwasan lahat yan. This takes precedence over everything. All businesses drop. Safety of the children come first. Alam nyo yung ingay sa politika, ingay lang yan. Pero real work involves real people and real results. Kailangan masolusyon na natin to,” Remulla said.

Remulla earlier said he would delay his trip to France by two to three weeks following the fatal shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato and while completing additional documentary requirements sought by Interpol.